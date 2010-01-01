Our countryside estate is perfect for your next wedding, birthday or any event. Our team of professionals at JC's Banquet Hall and Convention Centre will work with you to create the perfect atmosphere for your celebration. Providing set up, menus, staffing and everything else you need you can be worry free when you host an event with us at SABR Farm
Our farm is producing high quality eggs daily. Already used by many local restaurants, but also available to the public, contact us for pricing and details.
SABR Farms wants to be your home away from home. Feel free to rent a room in our guest house, or the entire house for you and your family to get away from the hectic city life. Find us on AirBnb or contact us directly.
27234 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, Ontario L0K 1A0, Canada
Open today
09:00 – 17:00
